Manipur: Taphou village authority appreciates efforts behind release of 14 Kuki detainees

The Taphou Kuki Village Authority has expressed gratitude to all individuals and organisations involved in securing the safe release of 14 Kuki detainees who were freed on June 9 after being held since May 13.

The released individuals, all residents of Taphou Kuki Village, were reportedly in captivity since the evening of May 13. Their families and villagers had staged a peaceful sit-in protest for nearly a month, seeking their safe and unconditional release.

In a statement, the Taphou Kuki Village Authority described the release as the outcome of collective efforts by political representatives, civil society organisations, security agencies, church leaders, and community stakeholders from both the Naga and Kuki communities.

The village authority conveyed appreciation to the Chief Minister of Manipur, the two Deputy Chief Ministers, the State Home Minister, and legislators representing the Saitu and Saikul constituencies for their interventions and support during the prolonged situation.

It also acknowledged the role of civil society organisations from both communities, including the United Naga Council (UNC), Naga People's Organisation (NPO), Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA), tribal leaders from Senapati, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), KSO, CoTU, SAHILCA, and concerned citizens from Senapati and Kangpokpi districts.

The authority highlighted the contribution of church leaders, local mediators, and neighbouring villages, stating that their efforts played an important role in facilitating dialogue and creating conditions for the safe release of the captives.

It further credited security agencies, including the 16 Assam Rifles under 22 Sector Assam Rifles, CRPF 112 Battalion, CRPF 36 Battalion, along with the district administrations of Kangpokpi and Senapati, for their coordinated role in ensuring the safe return of the individuals.

Special appreciation was extended to neighbouring villages and associations, particularly TAYSO, for their intervention during the release process.

The Taphou Kuki Village Authority urged all stakeholders to continue prioritising humanitarian concerns, peace-building efforts, and the protection of civilian lives, stating that the release highlighted the importance of cooperation and dialogue among communities.