Convenor of Taragi Cheisu, Khaidem Mani, has strongly condemned the aerial attacks allegedly carried out by Kuki militants since September 1. In a sharp rebuke, Mani referred to the incidents as “deadly assaults” and urged both the state and central governments to intervene immediately to control the escalating violence.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Khaidem Mani also raised concerns about possible foreign involvement in these attacks. He called on authorities to investigate these allegations and take swift action to prevent further unrest.

"The government must act decisively to restore peace and ensure the safety of our citizens," Mani stated.