The Kuki National Front (KNF), a Suspension of Operations (SoO) group, recently released a statement on November 4, 2024, via social media, opposing the Thadou Convention 2024's declaration that Thadou is not Kuki.

In response, the Thadou Community International (TCI) asserts that the KNF's allegation that "Thadou is not Kuki is an attempt to divide the community" lacks merit.

TCI highlights that Kuki organisations are predominantly led by Thadou-speaking individuals who have distanced themselves from the Thadou tribe, associating with the Any Kuki Tribes (AKT). The AKT was added to the Scheduled Tribes list in Manipur in 2003 for political reasons.

TCI argues that Kuki is not acknowledged by non-Naga tribes in Manipur, except for AKT.

Further, TCI states that the notion of Kuki as an umbrella organisation for kindred tribes has become irrelevant. Tribes like Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Simte, and others have been identified under the collective term Zomi, which is not a specific tribe. TCI emphasises that independent tribes should not be subsumed under another, particularly a fabricated one like AKT.



Also Read: Manipur: Thadou Inpi rejects TCI as 'unmandated'; condemns ‘Thadou is Not Kuki’ slogan as divisive

TCI refutes the term "Kuki-Zo," used by KNF, as ambiguous and not representative of the collective identity of Zomi, Hmar, and Mizo tribes. TCI argues that "Kuki-Zo" elevates Kuki to a status it does not hold among these tribes.

TCI continues to advocate for peace and development for the Thadou community, urging all parties to seek non-violent solutions to the current crisis in Manipur.

TCI was established on August 3, 2024, to represent Thadou people globally, including those in Manipur. The organisation was formed to protect and preserve the distinct identity, culture, customs, and traditions of the Thadou community.

Earlier, in a firm rebuttal, the Thadou Inpi General Headquarters, the leading organization of the Thadou tribe, strongly condemned the Thadou Community International (TCI) Convention held in Guwahati, dismissing TCI as an unauthorized body lacking the authority to represent the Thadou people.

The Thadou Inpi General Headquarters expressed its disapproval of the resolutions and statements from the TCI convention, labeling them "null and void" and criticized the prominent slogan, “Thadou is not Kuki,” as an “emotional outburst” driven by a divisive mentality within factions of Any Kuki Tribe (AKT).

Chongpu Kipgen, President of the Thadou Inpi General Headquarters said that the convention, held from October 31 to November 2, was conducted without the knowledge or endorsement of Thadou Inpi, the legitimate apex body representing the Thadou tribe. Kipgen stressed that TCI does not have any mandate to speak on behalf of the Thadou community, casting doubt on the legitimacy of its resolutions.

In response to the TCI’s slogan, “Thadou is not Kuki,” Kipgen explained that the Thadou community is historically and culturally linked to the broader Kuki identity and such affiliations cannot be easily erased. He said, “The Thadou identity has deep-rooted ties to the Kuki community, similar to other indigenous groups in Manipur.” He suggested that the rejection of the Kuki label could undermine the Thadou tribe’s heritage and shared history with other Kuki groups.