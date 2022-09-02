Members of the All Integrated Teachers Manipur stage a sit-in today i.e, on Friday (September 2nd), at the office of the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Zone-2 Porompat Imphal East in protest against the pay anomaly they are facing since July 2020.

Speaking to the media, science graduate teacher Laishram Rabina said that, their posts were regularized between 2011 and 2016 under the state cadre but asked to draw salaries from the account heads of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhymik Siksha Abhiyan (RMSA).

She further added that they were unrelated to SSA or RMSA.

However, the Directorate of Education in an order dated July 24, 2020 allocated their salaries from the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and Rastriya Madhymik Siksha Abhiyan account heads.

Protesting against the order of the Directorate, Rabina demanded a rollback of the order and release their salaries in time from the State Account.