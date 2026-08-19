Manipur teachers urge government to defer census duties amid ‘No NRC, No Census’ stir

The Manipur Government Higher Secondary Lecturers’ Welfare Association (MGHSLWA) has urged the state government to defer Census-related training and field duties for teachers amid the ongoing “No NRC, No Census” agitation.

In a press release issued on August 19, the association expressed concern over the deployment of teachers for upcoming Census training and enumeration duties, citing the prevailing socio-political situation in the state.

The association said teachers have consistently discharged their official responsibilities as state government employees. However, it said the current situation has placed educators in a difficult position between administrative directives and opposition from civil society organisations demanding “No NRC, No Census”.

The MGHSLWA said public non-cooperation and possible hostility during house-to-house enumeration could put teachers’ safety at risk and create difficulties in carrying out the Census exercise.

The association appealed to the state government to immediately defer Census-related training and field duties for teachers until an amicable consensus is reached through constructive dialogue with the agitating civil society organisations.

It also urged the authorities not to make teachers “scapegoats” in the ongoing administrative deadlock and called for a safe and cooperative environment before field operations are resumed.

The appeal was issued in the public and academic interest by K. Herojit Singh, General Secretary of the MGHSLWA.