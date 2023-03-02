Team Yuva Sangam from Maharashtra on a weeklong tour to Manipur on March 2 interacted with state chief minister N Biren Singh at Shree Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal’s Palace Compound where they went to attain the morning prayer on day four of their tour in the state.

During the interaction, the chief minister informed the team members that his government is doing its best to develop the state (Manipur).

The current situation of Manipur is much better than before, he added.The Central government is also giving special focus in the NE region, particularly Manipur as the region is the gateway to Southeast Asia.

The Yuva Sangam team from Maharashtra arrived in Imphal on February 27 last on a weeklong exposure tour to Manipur under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), a pilot initiative by Government of India.

The team began the day's sightseeing from the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple where they participated in the morning prayer.

After the prayer, they met with state chief minister and MP (Rajya Sabha) Leishemba Sanjaoba who happened to show up to offer prayers to Govindaji seeking blessings for the victory of BJP candidates in the state assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

From there, the team proceeded to Khongjom War Memorial complex in Thoubal district. It is the historically significant site where the greatest battle of Anglo-Manipur War was fought in 1891 and the war memorial complex was developed commemorating the battle that was fought by the Manipur warriors against the mighty British emperor.

Seeing the world's tallest sword statue, the students were impressed how the Manipur government pays homage to the great warriors.

The team also visited the Eminent School at Khoijuman village in Bishnupur district as a buddy programme of the tour.

They interacted with the young minds and taught how to be confident and how to crack the competitive exam and many more. At the same time, they learnt more about the village nearby, and their livelihood.

In the evening, the IIIT Manipur hosted a valedictory function for the visiting team at the auditorium of the institute in Imphal’s Mantripukhri.

The IIIT Manipur is coordinating the entire sightseeing tour of the Yuva Sangam from Nagpur of Maharashtra.

Since youth are the pillars of the nation, the EBSB program is a huge initiative towards the development, and human resource, vice chancellor of DM University Prof. N. Rajmuhon Singh who graced the function as chief guest.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IIIT Manipur director Prof Krishnan Baskar for the great organization and making the program a great success.

In his speech as guest of honour, LDA chairman M Aanikumar Singh said that during the last five days, the students of Maharashtra must have learned about the culture, sports, religion, and customs of Manipur.

“You should share the beauty of Manipur to others in their state,” he said, pointing to the visiting students.

Dr. Kriti S, EBSB nodal officer IIIT Nagpur said that it would be the best and once in a lifetime memories and experience in Manipur.

She thanked the EBSB team of IIIT Manipur and the director for making the tour a success.

At the valedictory function held at the end of the five-day student exchange program, the students from Maharashtra held interaction with students of the IIIT, Manipur in the presence of various management teams from both Manipur and Maharashtra.

They expressed their thanks and gratitude to the government of India and Union ministry of education and also to the people responsible for carrying the program to its smooth success.

They also emphasized that the youth will be the pillars of the nation and expressed that they should build themselves and their brothers and sisters so that they are worthy to carry the torch of responsibility from their older generations.

The excitement of exchanging cultures, traditions and setting up meaningful relationships among people from Maharashtra and Manipur were also emphasized.

"Culture is not just about entertainment and history, but it is our identity," Prof Krishnan Baskar, the director of IIIT Manipur who presided over the valedictory function said.

The EBSB will connect between the NE states and mainland India even more, he confidently said and added “This beginning of person-person communication and exposure of culture by connecting hearts, will lead to the true integration of the country.”

Concluding the weeklong exposure tour to Manipur under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB), the Maharashtra team comprising 50 students, three faculties and four student volunteers will be leaving Imphal on March 3.

The Maharashtra team arrived here on February 27 to reciprocate the recent visit of Manipuri students to their state (Maharashtra) under the same EBSB program.