Manipur Technical University (MTU) registrar Nongmeikapam Ramananda Singh urged engineering aspirants to consider pursuing their degrees at MTU rather than leaving the state, citing financial burdens faced by parents who send children to study elsewhere.

The appeal came during a media sensitisation program on Manipur Technical University held today at the Manipur Press Club. The event, organised by MTU in collaboration with All Manipur Working Journalists' Union (AMWJU), drew media professionals from various outlets across the state.

"Engineering is one of the most opted courses in the state. Amongst the aspiring students, just a few of them got the privilege to study through selection. However, the majority of them are being admitted to private institutions," said Ramananda. "This situation has forced many parents to invest a huge money for their children. Had the parents taken the opportunity provided by MTU, draining of large amount of money to other states would have been saved."

Established in 2016 as the first technical university in Manipur, MTU offers five Bachelor of Technology programs including Civil, Computer Science, Electronic and Communication, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering. The university also provides courses in management, basic science, humanities, and social science at significantly lower costs than out-of-state alternatives.

Despite its relatively recent establishment, Ramananda emphasised that MTU employs well-qualified faculty members who earned their degrees from reputable institutions. He noted that many MTU graduates have secured employment both within and outside the state.

The registrar outlined upcoming projects aimed at enhancing the university's standards, including improving laboratory infrastructure and introducing vocational courses. He assured attendees that the university is committed to elevating its status to match that of higher-ranking institutions.