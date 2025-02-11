A teenage boy was shot dead at Manipur's Moirangkampu Awang Leikai, under the Porompat police station, in broad daylight by unknown armed miscreants on February 10.

The deceased has been identified as Laishram Malemngangba alias Thonao (18), son of (L) Ibomcha from Nongpokngangba, and a resident of Moirangkampu Awang Leikai.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. when the deceased was traveling to a store at Khurai Ahongei with his friend from the same locality on a bike. The miscreants also attempted to shoot the friend, but he managed to escape.

The deceased boy’s friend, who narrowly escaped the incident, recounted that four assailants arrived in a four-wheeler and asked them to stop near Puriba Puraba Laishang, located about 150 meters from their locality.

He further informed that the assailants questioned who Amar was between the two of them. After some commotion, one of the assailants shot Malemngangba on the forehead, leading to his death on the spot.

The assailants also attempted to shoot the friend, but the bullet got caught in the weapon. In that moment, he managed to escape and sought shelter in a nearby house. The armed miscreants also fled the scene.

A team from the Porompat police quickly arrived at the location, conducted an inquest on the body, and examined the surrounding area.

One empty cartridge and four live rounds were reportedly recovered from the scene.

The body has been deposited at the JNIMS morgue.

Porompat police have registered a case.