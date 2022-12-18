The Manipur government will live telecast the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 live using a big screen at 17 locations across 15 districts.

Notably, the defending World Champion France will lock horns with two times World Cup champion Argentina on December 18.

''Let's take the opportunity to watch this World Cup final match together in the public interest as the Manipur government is telecasting it live in every district. Please come to watch together,'' Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on Facebook on December 18.

''Let's together participate in the development process of Manipur by learning the hard-work, teamwork, and discipline of the beautiful game of football,'' he added.

Both the teams have the almost same number of matches and since 1978, France have never lost a world cup match against a South American team. However, Argentina defeated the South American team 44 years back.

Argentina who haven't won World Cup since 1986 is all set to put efforts to add another feather to their cap by defeating France on December 18 at the World Cup final match that will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

On the other hand, France, with two cups under its belt, will try to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win the trophy for two consecutive years.

Except for Saudi Arabia match, Argentina have remained consistent as they scored more than once in every game in the FIFA World Cup 2022. However, on the other hand, no team scored more than once against France in this tournament.

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