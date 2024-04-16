Ten aspirants from Manipur have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023.

The UPSC conducted the examination in September 2023, with the personality test interviews held from January to April 2024.

The results were announced on Tuesday, April 16.

The UPSC recommended a total of 1016 candidates for appointment, with 180 candidates selected for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 200 for the Indian Police Service (IPS), and 37 for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

Among these, several candidates from Manipur have secured their ranks and they are as follows:

UPSC CSE 2023 result of Manipur

508- Kshetrimayum Deepi Chanu

543- Carolyn Chingthianmawi

740- Rahul Hijam

757- Heikrujam Prasanjeet

768- Chiinzoukim Tungnung

826- Syed Sidiqui

870- M Molightson Kanshouwa

898- Hatchinghoi Haokip

921- S Christopher Aimol

994- Dominic Sominthang Haokip

How to check the UPSC CSE 2023 Final Results:

> Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

> Look for the link titled ‘Civil Service Examinations 2023 Final Results’ under the What’s

>New section on the homepage.

> Click on the link. This will open a new window displaying the PDF containing the names of the candidates who cleared the exam.

> Download the PDF and ensure to keep a printout for future reference.