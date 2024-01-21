Ten like minded political parties led by Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh met Chief Minister N Biren Singh demanding to arrange a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing media after their discussion with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh said that a delegation of 10 like minded political parties have been planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They even camped at Delhi earlier but unfortunately their team did not get the opportunity of meeting with the PM.

Ibobi further said that as Chief Minister of the state, he is also the head of political executive, hence the responsibility to convince Prime Minister lies on him. With this view, the ten like minded political parties had approached Chief Minister and urged for arrangement of meeting with prime minister.

Ibobi said that considering the complexities of present crisis starting from last nine months, intervention of central government with commitment and seriousness is the need of the hour. He said that no one can stop this crisis until and unless both warring group come on the negotiating table and find an amicable solution. For this, he said, government of India should play a crucial role.

Responding to a query of media, Ibobi said that they are quite hopeful that their demand will translate into action. Chief Minister has told them that he will look to into the matter they has raised.

It may be mentioned that the ten like minded political parties include Congress, CPI, CPI(M), AITC, RSP, AIFB, SS(UBT), AAP, JD (U) and NCP.