Manipur: Tengnoupal civil society groups announce indefinite economic blockade from May 28

Several civil society organisations in Tengnoupal district have announced an indefinite economic blockade in the district from May 28, demanding justice for three slain religious leaders of the Kuki-Zo community and the safe release of hostages captured on both sides amid the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

In a joint press statement issued on May 27, the organisations said they were endorsing the initiatives undertaken by Kuki Inpi Manipur, which has sought a judicial inquiry into the ambush and killing of the three religious leaders.

The groups stated that the blockade would continue until the hostages are safely released and justice is delivered to the victims.

“The Civil Society Organisations of Tengnoupal District announced indefinite economic blockade in the district effective from 28th May, 2026 until the hostages are safely release and justice is delivered to the three religious leaders,” the statement said.

The organisations also urged government authorities to conduct an impartial inquiry into the killings and take immediate steps to secure the release of the hostages in the interest of communal harmony in the state.

The statement was jointly signed by leaders of multiple organisations, including the Kuki Chiefs’ Association, Kuki Women Union Tengnoupal, United NGOs Mission Council, Hill Tribal Council Moreh and Kuki Students’ Organisation Tengnoupal District.