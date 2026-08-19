Manipur: Tengnoupal CSOs warn of 48-hour highway bandh over doctors’ posting at Moreh, Tengnoupal Health facilities

Civil society organisations (CSOs) in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district have announced a 48-hour total bandh on the National Highway from August 24 if the state government fails to implement the Governor’s order on the transfer and posting of doctors at key health facilities in the district.

The decision was taken at a district-level CSO meeting held at the Tengnoupal district headquarters on August 18. The organisations said the proposed highway bandh would begin on August 24, following the expiry of the one-week deadline issued in their previous press release dated August 16.

The CSOs have been demanding the posting of doctors at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tengnoupal, PHC Moreh and the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Moreh to ensure proper functioning of the health institutions.

In their earlier statement, the organisations had sought the stationing of doctors within a week, citing the prevailing situation involving dengue, typhoid, malaria and other communicable diseases.

The CSOs said the proposed agitation was aimed at pressing the government to act on the long-standing demand and ensure adequate medical services in the district.

They appealed to the general public to extend cooperation to the proposed agitation and urged the government authorities to initiate necessary action to prevent disruption caused by the bandh.

The organisations also warned that the government would be held responsible for the consequences if the demand was not addressed and the highway blockade went ahead as announced.