Manipur's Tengnoupal Civil Society groups oppose proposed 11 IRB construction at Saivom, seek consultation

Civil society organisations of Tengnoupal district have opposed the proposed tendering and construction of the 11th Indian Reserve Battalion (11 IRB) at Saivom village, alleging that the process is being undertaken without meaningful consultation with the local elected representative, including the concerned MLA, and civil society organisations.

In a press release issued on August 25, the organisations said the establishment of a major security installation would have significant implications for the local community, land, environment, administration and development of the area.

They argued that such a decision should not be taken without proper consultation with elected representatives, civil society organisations and other stakeholders representing the affected communities.

The organisations also stated that no new state force posts should be established at Saivom or Lokchan/Tuipi villages until peace and normalcy are restored in the district.

They called for transparency, consultation, due process and consideration of the concerns of the local population before any construction activity is undertaken.

The civil society groups placed several demands before the government, including:

Putting the tendering and construction process on hold until complete normalcy is restored.

Formally recording and considering the views and concerns of local residents.

Providing clarity and accountability regarding major government projects affecting local communities.

Ensuring meaningful consultation with stakeholders before proceeding with the project.

The organisations warned that failure to consider the concerns of the people could lead to strong opposition and said the government would be held responsible for any resulting situation.

They appealed to the Manipur Chief Minister, concerned ministers, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and other competent authorities to intervene and ensure that construction does not begin until a transparent consultation process is completed.

The organisations said they would continue to pursue the matter through democratic and lawful means.