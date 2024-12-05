Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) representing the Kuki-Zo community in Tengnoupal District have expressed staunch opposition to the proposed Indo-Myanmar border fencing, warning that it could lead to cultural and social erosion.

In a memorandum submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through Manipur’s Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister Letpao Haokip, the CSOs argued that the fencing project threatens to sever ancestral ties and disrupt their way of life.

The memorandum highlighted that the Kuki-Zo people, who have lived along the Indo-Myanmar border for generations, fear being isolated from their cross-border kin and cultural networks. "The fencing isn’t just a physical barrier; it divides families, dismantles traditions, and endangers a centuries-old heritage," the statement declared.

Emphasizing their historical presence in the region, the CSOs called the fencing a violation of their ancestral rights. “Our existence predates artificial borders. This project disregards our identity and risks erasing our cultural essence,” they noted.

The Kuki-Zo CSOs have urged the central government to reconsider the project and explore alternative security measures that respect indigenous rights. “Security should not come at the cost of humanity and history. We appeal to the government to protect our heritage while ensuring national safety,” they added.



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