Tension escalated in Manipur's Torbung areas of Churachandpur after violence broke out during a rally of the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

As per reports, a hill base community allegedly targeted a particular community's youths on the road.

Following the incident, state security forces rushed to the spot as some property of certain communities was torched.

Although the solidarity march was peaceful, there were isolated reports of protesters burning tyres with a few others burning down a forest beat office at Bungmual, Manipur.