Manipur: Tension flare up ion Manipur’s Kangpokpi district over the arrest of 6 individuals

Tension flared up in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district following the arrest of at least 6 individuals by security forces from Kholep village (West Haipi) near Chawangkining village of the same district on September 19.

According to reports, a team of CoBRA CRPF unit apprehended six individuals suspected to be cadres of an armed militant group on September 19 near Chawangkining village, Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The apprehended individuals were identified as Seilet, Manglen, Satho, Lenlal, Gin and Chuchung, according to locals.

Following the incident, a large number of women and others stormed towards Chawangkining village demanding unconditional release of the apprehended individuals. However, they were blocked by security forces.

An irate mob in the late evening blocked (NH-2) Imphal-Dimapur National Highway at several locations, including Kangpokpi bazar, Motbung and others, by burning tyres and debris to stop additional security forces.

A senior security officer requesting anonymity said, “Additional security forces have been deployed, but at around 9 pm all the additional security forces and commuters are blocked at Motbung, Kangpokpi district. We are trying to control the situation.”

In a video circulated on social media, an irate mob was trying to stop a Casspir truck of security forces; the truck was seen half burnt and trying to escape from the mob.

Earlier, on September 16, unknown armed miscreants set at least 5 houses ablaze in Chawangkining village (a Naga Liangmai village) in the aftermath of six individuals, including a couple, being killed by unknown armed miscreants in two separate attacks in the same district.

Since the clash erupted between Naga and Kuki on February 7, around 30 people from both communities have been killed. Following a twin ambush incident that killed four individuals at two separate locations (Kangpokpi and Noney) on May 13, and the recovery of 6 Nagas as mutilated bodies after being captured by Kuki militants, tension between the two communities has been escalating.

More details awaited