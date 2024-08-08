The Thadou Community International (TCI) on August 8 issued an open letter to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh demanding a recognition of their tribal identity and calling for an end to the use of incorrect names for the Thadou tribe.

In their letter, TCI honoured the victims of the violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, which deeply impacted the Thadou people. They expressed their sympathy to the survivors and stated the need for lasting peace and justice.

The letter highlighted the diverse ethnic makeup of Manipur, which includes 29 tribes recognized under the Scheduled Tribes Lists Modification Order, 1956. It applauded recent government efforts, such as the inclusion of these tribes under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) Rules, 2022, and the construction of tribal museums at the Sangai Ethnic Park.

The Thadou Community insisted on being referred to solely as "Thadou," asserting that any deviation from this name undermines their identity and contributes to racism and disrespect. They stressed that the Thadou tribe, with a recorded population of 215,913 in the 2011 census, has a rich heritage and a long history of being identified correctly.

The community requested that all parties, including individuals, elected officials, organizations and the media, adhere to using the correct designation "Thadou" and refrain from alternative names. They hoped for a formal acknowledgment of their concerns in the ongoing Sixth Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The Thadou Community International sought support for their proposition to ensure their identity is honored and respected.