Manipur: Thadou group seeks justice, questions delay in probe into May 13 killing of three Christian leaders

The Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) has demanded an independent, impartial and time-bound investigation into the May 13, 2026, killing of three senior Thadou Baptist Association India (TBAI) leaders, alleging that more than 100 days after the incident, no arrest has been publicly reported despite the case being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Rev. Dr. Vumthang Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulun Lhouvum and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou were killed in a targeted ambush in which five other people were seriously injured, according to TIM.

The organisation said the lack of publicly known arrests has raised concerns over the progress, transparency and credibility of the investigation and called upon the NIA to clarify the status of the probe, within the limits permitted in an ongoing investigation.

TIM said the attack took place in an area where Kuki SoO militant groups, including the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and Kuki National Front (KNF), are reported to have a significant presence. It specifically referred to an alleged KRA “tax collection gate” on the road near the incident site and the reported influence of Kuki militant organisations in the area.

However, TIM said it did not seek to prejudge the guilt of any individual or organisation. It urged the NIA to investigate whether any militant cadres, commanders, intelligence networks or associates had prior knowledge of the victims’ movements, provided information that facilitated the attack, or subsequently helped conceal evidence or obstruct the investigation.

The organisation also pointed to what it described as the selective nature of the attack. According to TIM, the two vehicles carrying the TBAI leaders had clearly visible TBA markings, while vehicles travelling ahead of and behind them, which reportedly carried people including Kukis, were not attacked.

TIM said this aspect should be examined to determine whether the victims were specifically identified because of their Thadou identity and association with the TBAI.

The organisation also called for scrutiny of possible political and institutional conflicts of interest surrounding the investigation. It alleged that wives of the leaders of two Kuki SoO militant groups are members of the state government and that several other legislators have familial, political or organisational links with Kuki SoO groups.

TIM acknowledged that such relationships do not, by themselves, establish criminal responsibility. It nevertheless said any potential conflict of interest or political influence should be independently examined, particularly in a case involving allegations of targeted violence.

The organisation further urged the NIA to determine whether any government officials, political actors or security personnel had prior information about the planned attack, failed to act despite possessing relevant information, or subsequently attempted to influence or obstruct the investigation.

A major concern raised by TIM relates to the identification of the three deceased pastors in NIA-related material.

The organisation claimed that the victims have been identified or described as “Kuki” or “Kuki-Zo” in NIA-related documents despite their being members and leaders of the TBAI, which TIM describes as an independent Thadou Christian institution.

TIM said it had formally requested the NIA to identify the victims as Thadou but alleged that the agency declined to make the change.

The organisation questioned whether the classification could affect the investigation's assessment of the motive behind the attack and the identification of those responsible. It argued that if the victims' Thadou identity is not accurately reflected, investigators could overlook the possibility that their ethnic identity was a factor in the attack.

TIM, however, said it was not alleging without evidence that the NIA had deliberately adopted the classification to protect any particular group. It called instead for the possibility of investigative bias to be examined independently.

The organisation has asked the NIA to provide clarity on the progress of the investigation, the evidence collected and the reasons for the absence of arrests so far. It has also sought information on whether Kuki militant groups operating in the area and their command structures have been investigated, whether possible political connections and official interference have been examined, and whether the victims' Thadou identity has been considered as a possible element in determining the motive.

TIM said it was not seeking arbitrary arrests and stressed that any action should be based on evidence and due process. At the same time, it argued that due process should not result in an indefinite delay in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The organisation called for an investigation that is independent, impartial, transparent and time-bound and protected from political or institutional interference. It also sought prosecution of all persons found responsible, including those who may have planned, facilitated or provided intelligence for the attack, as well as anyone found to have obstructed the investigation.

The statement was issued by Manggou Thadou, Joint General Secretary of the Thadou Inpi Manipur.

TIM also cited the Thadou Convention, 2024, which describes Thadou as a distinct ethnic group and states that it is separate from the Kuki identity.