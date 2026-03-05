Manipur: Thadou Inpi-GHQ declares breakaway organisations ‘illegal', slams Michael Lamjathang Haopkip of betrayal

The Thadou Inpi General Headquarters (TI-GHQ) has declared several organisations operating in the name of the Thadou tribe as unlawful and illegitimate, while launching a scathing attack on community leader Michael Lamjathang Haokip for what it termed a “betrayal” of the collective interests of the community.

The declaration was made during a meeting of Thadou bodies convened on March 4 under the aegis of TI-GHQ, where leaders reaffirmed that the 2015 Delhi Conclave had dissolved the earlier Thadou Tribe Council and recognised TI-GHQ as the legitimate apex organisation representing the Thadou people.

In the strongly worded joint statement, TI-GHQ asserted that any organisation formed in the name of the Thadou community without its knowledge or approval would not be recognised as a genuine representative body.

Accordingly, the meeting declared several organisations—including Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), Thadou Community International (TCI), Thadou Linguistic Forum (TLF), and Thadou Students' Association‑GHQ (TSA-GHQ)—as unlawful entities under the constitution of TI-GHQ. The statement alleged that these groups were formed by Michael Lamjathang Haokip and his associates for personal interests.

The organisation also declared that Thadou Tribe Council‑GHQ (TTC-GHQ), reportedly established in Churachandpur by Y. T. Haokip without the knowledge of TI-GHQ, would similarly be treated as an illegitimate body.

In another key resolution, the gathering announced that the Thadou Cultural Festival, HUN-2026, will be organised in Kangpokpi District to reaffirm and celebrate the identity, heritage and cultural traditions of the Thadou tribe.

The declaration also expressed “absolute outrage and deep indignation” over the conduct of Michael Lamjathang Haokip, accusing him of publicly disowning the historical and social position of the Thadou community within the broader Kuki fold and taking positions perceived as hostile to the collective interests of his own people at a time of crisis.

The statement described such actions as “morally indefensible, socially irresponsible and profoundly damaging to communal solidarity,” and raised questions to the Meitei community over placing trust in what it called a “self-styled leader” who distances himself from his own community.

“Credibility built upon denouncing one’s own community cannot form the foundation of genuine peace or reconciliation,” the declaration stated.

The meeting also appealed to the Meitei community and other stakeholders to remain vigilant and act responsibly, urging them to disassociate from individuals or groups whose actions could further escalate tensions.

Copies of the joint declaration have been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of Manipur including the Governor and Chief Minister, as well as several Meitei and Naga civil society organisations. The document has also been sent to key civil bodies in Mizoram, including the Young Mizo Association and the Mizo Zirlai Pawl.