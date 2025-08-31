"Cowardly": Thadou students body mourns abduction-murder of community leader

Manipur’s Thadou Students’ Association-General Headquarters (TSA-GHQ) has mourned the alleged abduction and murder of Pu Nehkam Jomhao (59), Chairman of the Thadou Literature Society (TLS), at his residence on the evening of August 30, 2025, describing it as a "cowardly and barbaric act".

According to the Thadou Students' Association, Pu Nehkam Jomhao was "abducted and murdered by armed Kuki militants" in Chonghang Veng, Manja, Karbi Anglong, Assam in Chonghang Veng, Manja, on August 30, around 7:30 pm.

Jomhao, a respected cultural leader, became a target due to his active participation in the Imphal Peace Meeting, which promoted dialogue and reconciliation between the Thadou and Meitei communities, according to a statement by the student body, who further added that his stand "displeased Kuki militants and anti-peace elements who opposed peace and understanding."

"His death is not merely an individual loss, but a collective tragedy for the Thadou community. In him, we have lost a fatherly figure and a martyr whose sacrifice will forever be remembered as a turning point in our struggle for justice, peace, and identity," it read.

TSA-GHQ described Jomhao as a guardian of Thadou language, literature, and cultural identity, whose lifelong dedication to cultural preservation and peace-building left a lasting impact on the community. The association recognized him as a Thadou martyr, emphasizing that his sacrifice symbolizes the pursuit of truth, unity, and communal harmony.

"This cowardly and barbaric act took away a visionary leader who believed in harmony and the dignity of all communities," the organization said, demanding swift justice for Jomhao’s murder and extended condolences to his family, pledging to carry forward his vision of education, culture, and peace.