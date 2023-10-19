In a grand celebration of its 29th Foundation Day, the Thadou Students' Association Sadar Hills (TSA) on October 19 bestowed honors upon the triumphant Blue Colt Captain, who led his team to victory in the SAFF U-16 Championship held in Thimphu, Bhutan. This prestigious event also witnessed the recognition of a seasoned local journalist and the launch of an educational campaign aptly named "Themjil Khohsah Ute," meaning "Let's Give Importance to Education."

The TSA's Foundation Day unfolded at the JN Public School in Kangpokpi, offering a platform for the distribution of meritorious awards, the initiation of a campaign to promote children's education, and valuable career counseling for displaced students. These activities stood out as the main highlights of this exceptional occasion.

In a remarkable tribute to the media's integral role and the invaluable contributions of journalists to society, the TSA Sadar Hills paid homage to Kaybie Chongloi, a distinguished local journalist with nearly two decades of dedicated service to the field. Paominlun Lhouvum, President of the TSA Sadar Hills, praised Chongloi for his tireless efforts in keeping the public informed, positively shaping discussions on critical topics, and providing a platform for diverse voices and ideas.

Recognizing the immense contributions of Ngamhouhao Mate in raising the flag of fame and honor for the nation and the community alike, the TSA presented him with meritorious awards. Mate, who captained the Blue Colts to their recent SAFF U-16 triumph in Bhutan, was unable to receive the honor in person, as he had departed for Shillong to prepare for the AFC U-17 Championship. His uncle graciously accepted the award on his behalf.

In line with its commitment to education, the TSA unveiled the "Themjil Khohsah Ute" campaign to promote the significance of education among the local populace and inspire a stronger focus on children's educational development. As part of the campaign, educational materials were distributed to students during the event.

The Foundation Day celebration also featured a career counseling session aimed at guiding displaced students. Notable individuals such as Dr. Helun Touthang and journalist Kaybie Chongloi served as resource persons, providing valuable insights and advice.

Paominlun Lhouvum, President of the TSA Sadar Hills, took the opportunity to highlight the tireless dedication of the Thadou Students' Association since its establishment in 1994. He paid homage to the founding members, expressing heartfelt gratitude to all well-wishers, intellectuals, like-minded individuals, and various student bodies and civil society organizations for their unwavering support and cooperation towards the TSA Sadar Hills.