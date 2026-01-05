Manipur: Thadou Students’ Association honours top schools for academic excellence in Kangpokpi

The Thadou Students’ Association (TSA), Sadar Hills, on January 5 announced the names of outstanding educational institutions in Kangpokpi district, honouring schools that demonstrated excellence in academics, extracurricular achievements and their overall contribution to quality education.

The recognition followed the successful conclusion of the TSA-organised Education Carnival, a year-long academic and cultural initiative conducted from October 5, 2024, to November 22, 2025. During this period, as many as 30 academic and extracurricular competitions were held, witnessing wide participation from schools across the district.

According to TSA officials, the initiative was aimed at nurturing student talent, evaluating intellectual aptitude and promoting holistic development beyond classroom learning. Schools were assessed on the basis of their cumulative performance across all competitions held under the carnival.

Based on overall performance, Apex Christian English School was adjudged the Best School of Kangpokpi District, while St. Vincent School and Ideal Senior Secondary School secured the First Runners-up and Second Runners-up positions respectively.

Several other institutions were also recognised for their consistent and commendable performances. These included Omega Public School, TL Shalom Academy, MBC Higher Secondary School, Pathfinder Academy, Apple Buds, Elite Higher Secondary School, Baptist English High School, and Mount Olivet Unique Academy.

The Education Carnival featured a diverse range of competitions such as debate, extempore speech, symposium, poem and rhyme recitation, talent hunt, gospel action song, solo singing, school queen pageant, pageant parade and stand-up comedy. In addition, Mathematics and Science examinations for students from Classes VI to X were conducted to assess academic proficiency and analytical skills.

The TSA noted that the performances showcased the dedication, discipline and competence of participating institutions, while also highlighting the pivotal role played by teachers in mentoring students into confident and capable individuals.

In the individual category, Miss Lhingjemkim Lhouvum and Miss Kimhoichong Thangeo, both from Apex Christian English School, were awarded ‘Student of the Year’ and ‘Student of the Year Runners-up’ respectively, in recognition of their exceptional achievements across multiple competitions.