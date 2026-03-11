Manipur: Thadou Students’ Association rejects TI-GHQ ‘joint declaration’, calls it defamatory and illegitimate

The Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) has strongly rejected an alleged “Joint Declaration” dated March 5, 2026, purportedly issued by Thadou Inpi – General Headquarters (TI-GHQ), terming the document “null, void, and defamatory.”

In a media release issued on March 10, TSA stated that the declaration circulated in the name of TI-GHQ was anonymous and unsigned, lacking basic elements such as signatures, names, designations or official seals. The association asserted that the document has no legal validity and described it as a “fraudulent and unauthenticated attempt to defame and divide the Thadou community.”

The student body further pointed out that under Indian law, only competent government authorities or courts have the power to declare any organisation unlawful. It said that an unregistered entity or faction cannot assume such authority, adding that the alleged declaration amounted to an unlawful usurpation of power and could potentially constitute criminal impersonation or conspiracy.

The TSA also criticised certain media outlets for publishing the unsigned document on March 5 and 6 without verifying its authenticity or source. According to the association, the circulation and amplification of the document without proper verification contributed to the spread of misinformation and damaged reputations.

Calling the document defamatory, TSA said those responsible for creating and disseminating the declaration must immediately retract it and issue public corrections. The association also urged media organisations to exercise greater responsibility and accountability when reporting on sensitive community matters.

Reaffirming its position, TSA said it remains committed to representing the interests of the Thadou community through lawful means, transparency and legitimate institutional processes.

The statement was issued by TSA spokesperson Vicky Thadou.