Manipur: Thangkhul Music Festival 2025 opens with message of peace and unity

The Tangkhul Music Festival (TMF 2025) commenced at Ramrei Eco Tourism Park in Kamjong District, carrying a powerful message of peace and cultural harmony under the theme “Echoes of Peace.” The two-day event is organised by the Tangkhul Music Forum in collaboration with the Ramrei Eco Tourism Park Committee, with the Indian Army serving as support partner.

The festival’s focus this year is on promoting unity through music, art, and community engagement, highlighting the Army’s continuing efforts to strengthen civil–military relations in the region.

The opening ceremony featured a cultural showcase that reflected the spirit of collaboration between the Army and the Tangkhul community. The event began with a brief introduction by Phapha Gachui, followed by a musical prelude from Chanmayo Kashung and the flag hoisting led by Rewben Mashangva, a Padma Shri awardee.

Performances by the Tangkhul Naga Valley Students’ Association, Haola Ramrei Shanao Long, and a special act by the Indian Army drew enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

The evening performances brought together local artists and bands, blending traditional and contemporary sounds. Food stalls serving Tangkhul cuisine added to the festival’s local flavour, with over a thousand attendees joining the celebration.

TMF 2025 sets the tone for a weekend of music and cultural exchange, reinforcing messages of peace, partnership, and the enduring bond between the Army and the people of Kamjong.