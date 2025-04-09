The Thoubal District Administration on Tuesday, April 9 organized a one-day workshop focused on the enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics (SUPs). The event was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Thoubal, and was chaired by Shri Ahanthem Subhash Singh, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Commissioner announced that a rigorous drive will be launched to ensure strict implementation of the ban on single-use plastics across the district. He informed that the administration has constituted a 20-member inspection team and a District Task Force to closely monitor compliance.

As part of the strategy, Shri Subhash Singh urged all government offices and educational institutions to actively enforce the ban and submit compliance reports within a month through their respective heads of offices.

He further appealed to wholesalers and retailers to refrain from selling single-use plastic items that have been officially banned by the government.

The workshop saw participation from Dr. T. Brajakumar, Director, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change; representatives of the Manipur Pollution Control Board; the Home Department; and various District Level Officers.