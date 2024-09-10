In response to escalating security concerns, the District Magistrate of Thoubal, Ahanthem Subhash Singh, has imposed stringent prohibitory orders across the district. The decision, effective from 12 noon today, comes in the wake of a report by the Superintendent of Police warning of potential breaches of peace and imminent threats to public safety.

According to the police report, there is a significant risk of unrest and disturbance due to the activities of certain anti-social elements. To address this, the District Magistrate has invoked Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, enacting a ban on movement outside residences for all residents in the Thoubal District. This measure aims to prevent any escalation of violence and safeguard public tranquility.

The prohibitory orders will remain in effect until further notice. However, essential services, including electricity, medical care, and water supply, along with security forces, are exempt from these restrictions. Residents requiring permissions for emergencies or events such as marriages and funerals have been advised to seek written authorization from the relevant authorities before proceeding.