Manipur: Three active cadres linked to separate outfits arrested in coordinated operations across Imphal

Security forces on arrested three active cadres belonging to proscribed militant outfits in separate operations carried out in Imphal East and West districts of Manipur.

In the first operation, an active member of the Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) was apprehended from Lamdeng Awang Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West. The arrested individual has been identified as Yumnam Premkumar Singh alias Nongthang (31), a resident of the same locality. According to officials, Singh was involved in extortion activities targeting elected representatives, including Pradhans and Members, as well as private and government schools across the district. Authorities also seized two mobile handsets and a yellow Vespa scooter (registration number MN01/AE-1745) from his possession.

In a parallel operation conducted in Imphal East, forces arrested a cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon/MFL faction) from Nongpok Sanjenbam Khullen under Lamlai Police Station. The individual, identified as Manoharmayum Kabichandra Sharma alias Rajo (28), hails from Lamlai Mayai Leikai. Further investigations are underway to assess his role within the banned outfit.

Additionally, in another operation in Heirangoithong, near the Fish Arcade Shop under Singjamei Police Station, a cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO) was apprehended. The accused, Kangabam Raju Singh alias Purel (42) of Sagolband Kangabam Leikai, Imphal West, was found in possession of a mobile handset, a wallet containing Rs. 80, and a voter ID card.