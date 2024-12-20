Three individuals were arrested for allegedly posting threatening and abusive content targeting Manipur Chief Minister N Biren and his Council of Ministers. The threats were made on a Facebook page called "Manipur News Group 2024."

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ningombam Dingku (22) from Lairongthem Mayai Leikai, Malemnganba Leithangbam (21) from Kwakeithel Makha Thokchom Leikai Heinoukhongnembi, and Thongam Romen (39) from Keirak Mayai Leikai.

The trio was brought before the Duty Magistrate of Imphal West, who granted police custody for five days, with their remand set until December 23.

According to sources, the Court reviewed the case and accepted the police's request for custody to facilitate further investigation.