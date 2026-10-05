Manipur: Three arrested in Imphal East anti-narcotics operation, 318 Codeine syrup bottles seized

Three people were arrested and 318 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup were seized during an anti-narcotics operation conducted by Imphal East District Police and security forces in Imphal East on October 4, police said.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a joint team carried out an operation in the Ningthem Pukhri Mapal locality, during which John Longjam alias Mani, 41, son of the late L. Herojit Meitei of Sagolband Tera Khuraijam Leirak, was arrested for allegedly possessing 158 bottles of Coup syrup manufactured by CHOCO+, containing 10 mg of Codeine Phosphate.

During questioning, Longjam allegedly disclosed information that led the security team to another suspect, Longjam Wanglen, 41, son of the late L. Noren of Naoremthong Khulem Leikai. He was subsequently apprehended from his residence.

Based on Wanglen's disclosure, the joint team apprehended another person, Ningthoujam Henching, 29, son of N. Chaoba of Singjamei Oinam Thingel.

Police said 160 bottles of Coup syrup manufactured by CHOCO+, containing 10 mg of Codeine Phosphate, were recovered and seized from Henching's possession.

In total, the operation resulted in the seizure of 318 bottles of cough syrup, along with one Mahindra XUV vehicle and one TVS Jupiter scooter.

The three arrested persons, along with the seized items, were handed over to Porompat Police Station for further legal action, police said.