Security forces have intensified search operations in Manipur following a gun attack on wood collectors at Khongban Sunurok Uyok that left three people dead and three others injured.

Three people were reportedly arrested at Phailenkot in Kangpokpi district on October 20, with several rocket launchers and automatic rifles recovered during the operation.

Imphal East district police commandos, along with personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are continuing search operations in the area as security forces step up efforts following the attack.

Further details about the arrested individuals and the weapons recovered are awaited.