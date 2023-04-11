At least three unauthorised churches constructed inside government land at a Tribal colony in Manipur's Imphal East district were knocked down in the wee hours on April 11.

Sources said that the churches namely Evangelical Baptist Convention Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church Manipur and Catholic Holy Spirit Church were demolished in the presence of heavy security forces after the High Court of Manipur vacated the operation of the interim status quo order as the churches failed to prove they were constructed with the approval of state authorities.

The All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM) petitioned the Manipur government in 2021 to overturn the eviction order of eight churches built in the Tribal Colony in Imphal East district.

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On December 24, 2020, Sanoujam Surchandra Singh, sub-divisional officer of Porompat, issued an eviction notice alleging that 13 encroachers are encroaching on government land via churches and garages.

The show-cause notice was issued in accordance with Section 3 of the Manipur Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1978.

According to ATSUM, the Supreme Court issued an order in 2009 stating that any religious constructions built inside the premises of public parks, streets, and public spaces must be monitored. The term "responsibility" refers to the act of determining whether or not a person is responsible for his or her own actions.