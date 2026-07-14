Manipur: Three detained over ambush that killed two Assam Rifles personnel

Three persons have been detained as security forces intensified operations to trace those responsible for the ambush that killed two Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur's Ukhrul district earlier this month, police said on July 14.

The detentions were made during intelligence-based search operations in the TM Kasom, Litan and Sikibung areas. According to a police statement, the operation was launched to identify and arrest those involved in the July 6 attack on security forces in Ukhrul district.

Police said the situation in the area remained normal despite the ongoing operations.

"Farming activities are continuing unhindered, shops remain open and regulated traffic on NH-202 is moving as planned," the statement said.

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The ambush took place on July 6 when suspected militants attacked a convoy returning to the 40th Assam Rifles Battalion headquarters at Shangshak near Nungshang Khong, around 17 km from the Ukhrul district headquarters. Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar CM Singh were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga tribe, alleged that four civilians were detained during the search operations and called for their immediate release.

The organisation identified them as Wungphayo Kasar (24), AS Ninglum (29), Yaoreingam Lungleng (24) and Vareiyo Lungleng (56), all residents of Sharkaphung (Sikibung) village in Kamjong district. TNL claimed the four were taken away during combing operations and demanded their release within 24 hours, warning that failure to do so could lead to widespread protests against the state government.