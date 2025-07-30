Manipur: Three drug traffickers arrested in Churachandpur with 2.95 kg of heroin

Security forces in Manipur arrested three suspected drug traffickers during a targeted operation in L. Kanan village under Behiang Police Station in Churachandpur district, Manipur.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Ginmang Haokip (40) of Hengkot village,

Seikholen (45) of Kipgen Veng, and

Lalzui Vaiphei (52) of Ngathal village — all residents of Churachandpur district.

The operation led to the seizure of 269 soap cases filled with heroin, weighing approximately 2.95 kilograms, along with three mobile phones believed to be used in coordinating the illicit trade.

Authorities believe the contraband was being smuggled for distribution within and possibly beyond the state borders. The accused are currently in police custody and an investigation is underway to trace the broader network involved in the drug trade.