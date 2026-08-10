Manipur: Three insurgent outfit members arrested in police operations across Imphal East and West

Three suspected members of insurgent outfits were arrested during separate police operations in Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur, officials said.

The arrested individuals are suspected to be linked to the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

During the operations, security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from Imphal West, including eight SBBL rifles, a 9mm pistol with magazine, a substantial quantity of ammunition, hand grenades and walkie-talkies.

The arrests and recoveries were made as part of ongoing security operations targeting insurgent activities in the state.

Further investigation is underway to establish the alleged involvement of the arrested individuals and trace possible links to wider networks.