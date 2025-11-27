Manipur: Three KCP (MFL) cadres arrested for plotting to attack Sangai Festival

In a swift follow-up operation related to a threat video circulating on social media, Manipur Police, in coordination with the Assam Rifles, arrested three active cadres of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Formation Lotus – KCP MFL). The arrest comes after a Facebook video uploaded on November 21, 2025, by a user under the name “Metei Lanmi Naotyboy,” threatened to bomb the ongoing Sangai Festival 2025.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Laishram Sonia Devi (31), a resident of Okram Chuthek, Imphal East, who was detained from her home for her involvement in extortion activities.

Salam Luwangnganba Meetei alias Ibungo (22), hailing from Tera Sadokpam Leikai.

Phamdom Phampok Meitei alias Ajay alias Abungcha (29), of Wangjing Bazar in Thoubal district, who was allegedly involved in planning to hurl grenades at the festival venue.

Authorities have confirmed that the accused were actively connected to the online threat and were plotting disruptive acts targeting the globally recognized cultural celebration.

Further investigation into the case is underway.