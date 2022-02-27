CHURACHANDPUR: The death toll in the mortar explosion that took place in Manipur’s Churachandpur yesterday evening has gone up to three.

The latest victim was admitted at the Raj Medicity Hospital last night.

"Seven people including children were seriously injured in the blast and taken to the district hospital, where Mangminlal, 6 and Langinsang, 22, died of their injuries," said district police official.