Manipur: Three linked to insurgent groups arrested in statewide crackdown

Manipur Police and security forces, on July 7, carried out a series of operations across the state resulting in the arrest of three individuals linked to different proscribed outfits.

An active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), identified as 18-year-old Huiningsungbam George Bush Meitei alias Lalloiba, was apprehended from Lamphel Grace Colony in Imphal West for his involvement in extortion activities. Authorities seized a mobile handset, an iPad Air, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

In a separate operation in Imphal East, one Thokchom Wilson Singh alias BK (26), an active member of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), was arrested from Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai. He was allegedly collecting extortion money from local shops and retailers in areas such as Canchipur, Mantripukhri, and Kakwa. A mobile phone was recovered during the arrest.

Further, a 43-year-old man named Khumanthem Bikramjit Singh from Thoubal district was nabbed for supplying SIM cards to underground groups including PREPAK (PRO). These SIM cards were reportedly used by insurgents based in Myanmar to extort money from residents in Thoubal. Police recovered a Realme mobile phone, two active SIM cards, and over 100 additional SIM cards across various service providers from his possession.

Meanwhile, the police continued their crackdown on traffic violations, issuing 15 challans amounting to ₹26,500 on July 7. A special drive on the previous day led to the removal of tinted films from 16 vehicles.

Search operations and area domination efforts were intensified in vulnerable and fringe areas, while 217 vehicles carrying essential items moved along NH-37 under security convoy protection. Across the state, 111 checkpoints were set up, resulting in the detention of six individuals as part of the ongoing vigilance measures.