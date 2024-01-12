In the wake of an environmental crisis in Manipur, a committee has been established to investigate a significant oil spill emanating from the Fuel Power Station at Leimakhong.

The incident, which resulted in oil contaminating streams in the Imphal Valley, prompted swift action from the state government.

The Governor of Manipur ordered the formation of a three-member committee to delve into the circumstances surrounding the leakage.

This committee is chaired by Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, IPS, ADGP Int Manipur, with Dr Shailesh Kumar Chaurasia, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Power), GoM, and M. Pradip Singh, IPS, Additional Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur, serving as members.



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The committee's mandate includes investigating the cause of the leak, examining contributing factors, considering any relevant issues that may arise during the inquiry, and proposing both immediate and long-term safety measures for the power station. They are tasked with submitting their findings to the government within 15 days of their appointment.

This proactive response underscores the gravity of the situation and the government's commitment to addressing the environmental impact of the oil spill.

The committee's formation was reported on January 11, 2024, signalling the urgency with which the Manipur government is treating this ecological concern.