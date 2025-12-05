Manipur: Three members of banned G-5 arrested for threats against Sangai Festival participants

Manipur Police have arrested three members of the banned G-5 conglomerate from Imphal West and Imphal East districts for allegedly issuing threats to those who participated in the recently concluded Sangai Festival.

A senior police officer said five FIRs have been registered in connection with the intimidation issued by the proscribed group.

The G-5, consisting of outlawed outfits UNLF, KCP, KYKL, PREPAK and PREPAK (Pro), had reportedly imposed a one-year ban on four drama troupes for performing at the festival. The group had also demanded public apologies from all stall owners and participants before December 10.

Police said investigations are underway to identify more individuals linked to the threats, adding that strict legal action will be taken to prevent intimidation or disruption of public events.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla earlier described the Sangai Festival as an important outreach platform connecting tourism stakeholders from India and abroad. However, the event, held after a three-year hiatus due to ethnic unrest, saw poor public turnout amid protests by internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Ethnic clashes between Meiteis of the valley and Kuki communities in the hill districts since May 2023 have claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.