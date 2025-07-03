Manipur: Three militants arrested by security forces for extortion and insurgent activities

Manipur Police and security forces have arrested three active cadres belonging to proscribed valley-based insurgent groups from different locations across the state between July 1 and July 2.

On July 2, a team from the Nambol Police Station apprehended an active member of the PREPAK (Pro) outfit, identified as Oinam Hemanjit Singh alias Taibangsemba (50), a resident of Thangalawai Sabal Leikai. He was arrested from the Meitram area in Bishnupur district. During the operation, the police seized a diesel auto-rickshaw and two mobile handsets from his possession.

Earlier, on July 1, personnel from Waikhong Police Station arrested Lourembam Suresh alias Mairongba alias Toto (47), an active cadre of KCP (PWG), from Elang Khangpokpi Awang Leikai, Maning Pat under Kakching district. He hails from Heirangoithong Oinam Leikai in Imphal West district. A mobile phone was recovered from him during the operation.

In a separate operation the same day, security forces nabbed another active KCP (PWG) operative, identified as Oinam Tomba Singh alias Herojit (57) from Sekmaijin Maning Leikai under Hiyanglam Police Station, also in Kakching district. He is a resident of Tumukhong Awang Leikai in Imphal East district. Authorities confirmed his involvement in multiple extortion cases targeting oil pump owners in Kakching and Thoubal districts. One keypad mobile handset was recovered from his possession.