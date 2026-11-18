Three Myanmar nationals were arrested with suspected narcotic substances weighing over 10 kg in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said on November 18.

A team from Behiang Police Station arrested the three men from Behiang village on November 17 in connection with the alleged possession of narcotic substances.

The arrested persons have been identified as Paukhanpiang Milun (38) and Liansianminthang Milun (27), both residents of Suangsang village under Teddim Township in Myanmar, and Paukhantuang Milun (27), also from Teddim Township.

During the operation, police seized approximately 7.4 kg of WY tablets and 3 kg of opium from their possession. Three mobile phones and two Kenbo motorcycles were also recovered.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics and ascertain whether others were involved in the alleged trafficking network.