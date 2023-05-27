Three personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been suspended following allegations of arson in the heart of Imphal City, Manipur. This incident comes at a time when the state has been grappling with unrest for over 20 days.

The incident took place on May 27 at approximately 9:20 PM, when the three RAF personnel, identified as Somdev Arya, Kuldeep Singh, and Pradeep Kumar, allegedly attempted to set fire to a meat shop located in New Checkon, under the jurisdiction of Imphal East district. Fortunately, local residents and on-duty Imphal East police commandos noticed the incident in its early stages and rushed to the site, preventing extensive damage.

Following the incident, the RAF personnel were apprehended by Imphal East Police with the help of CCTV camera footage. They are currently in custody at the Porompat Police Station, awaiting further action.

The targeted meat shop is owned by Johnson Kamei but is currently rented to Md. Habibur Rahman from Mayang Imphal. The motive behind the alleged arson remains unclear at this time.

Notably, New Checkon has witnessed recent tensions, with an incident reported on May 22. This area is home to a mixed community, making it all the more crucial to address such incidents swiftly and impartially.

The authorities are contemplating an inquiry into the actions of the three RAF personnel involved, identified by their respective service numbers: No. 090890033 Inap/GD Somdev Arya, No. 061440079 CT/BUG. Kuldeep Singh, and No. 155111577 CT/GD Pradeep Kumar of A/103 Bn, RAF/CRPF. As per Rule-27 of CRPF Rule-1955, the authorities have suspended these personnel with immediate effect.

During the suspension period, the headquarters of the suspended personnel will be the Battalion Dett-103 Bn, RAF/CRPF in Imphal, Manipur. They are not permitted to leave the Dett headquarters without prior permission. Additionally, they are required to attend morning parades and evening roll calls as scheduled.

Throughout their suspension, the personnel will receive a subsistence allowance equivalent to their leave salary, along with applicable dearness allowances for the first three months, in accordance with the provisions of FR-53(1)(1)(a).