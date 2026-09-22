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Manipur: Three suspected PLA cadres arrested near Border Pillar 87

Manipur: Three suspected PLA cadres arrested near Border Pillar 87

A joint team of Tengnoupal District Police and Assam Rifles arrested three suspected PLA cadres near Border Pillar 87 in Manipur. The arrests, including of a juvenile, are now under investigation.

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Manipur: Three suspected PLA cadres arrested near Border Pillar 87
Story highlights
  • Joint police and Assam Rifles team conducted the operation on September 20
  • Two adult suspects were identified from Bishnupur and Kakching districts
  • A juvenile was also detained during the operation near the border

A combined team of Tengnoupal District Police and Assam Rifles arrested three suspected active cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Border Pillar-87 on September 20.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ningthoujam James Singh alias Bibarel (21), son of late N. Bimol Singh of Bishnupur district; Kshetrimayum Rustan Singh alias Thoihenba (25), son of Ksh. Ram Kumar Singh of Kakching district; and a juvenile.

The three were apprehended during the joint operation conducted in the vicinity of Border Pillar-87. Further details regarding the circumstances of the arrests, the alleged activities of the suspects and any items recovered during the operation were not immediately available.

Further investigation is underway.

Edited By: Silpirani Kalita
Published On: Sep 22, 2026
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