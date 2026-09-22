Manipur: Three suspected PLA cadres arrested near Border Pillar 87

A combined team of Tengnoupal District Police and Assam Rifles arrested three suspected active cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Border Pillar-87 on September 20.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ningthoujam James Singh alias Bibarel (21), son of late N. Bimol Singh of Bishnupur district; Kshetrimayum Rustan Singh alias Thoihenba (25), son of Ksh. Ram Kumar Singh of Kakching district; and a juvenile.

The three were apprehended during the joint operation conducted in the vicinity of Border Pillar-87. Further details regarding the circumstances of the arrests, the alleged activities of the suspects and any items recovered during the operation were not immediately available.

Further investigation is underway.