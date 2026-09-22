Manipur: Three suspected PLA cadres arrested near Border Pillar 87
A joint team of Tengnoupal District Police and Assam Rifles arrested three suspected PLA cadres near Border Pillar 87 in Manipur. The arrests, including of a juvenile, are now under investigation.
- Joint police and Assam Rifles team conducted the operation on September 20
- Two adult suspects were identified from Bishnupur and Kakching districts
- A juvenile was also detained during the operation near the border
A combined team of Tengnoupal District Police and Assam Rifles arrested three suspected active cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) near Border Pillar-87 on September 20.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Ningthoujam James Singh alias Bibarel (21), son of late N. Bimol Singh of Bishnupur district; Kshetrimayum Rustan Singh alias Thoihenba (25), son of Ksh. Ram Kumar Singh of Kakching district; and a juvenile.
The three were apprehended during the joint operation conducted in the vicinity of Border Pillar-87. Further details regarding the circumstances of the arrests, the alleged activities of the suspects and any items recovered during the operation were not immediately available.
Further investigation is underway.
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