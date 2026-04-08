Manipur: Three UKNA members held during combing operations following deadly blast in Tronglaobi

The Manipur government has intensified security operations across sensitive areas following the fatal bomb blast in Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district, even as authorities said investigations are ongoing to determine the involvement of recently arrested suspects.

Addressing a press conference at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesperson Kh. Ibomcha said the government is pursuing coordinated efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for the April 7 explosion that killed two infants and injured their mother.

Ibomcha said multiple high-level meetings and large-scale joint operations involving state and central security forces have been initiated in response to the incident. As part of these operations, three members of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were arrested during a combing operation in Churachandpur district. Security personnel also recovered one AK-47 rifle and a pistol from their possession.

He, however, clarified that it is premature to establish any direct link between the arrested individuals and the Tronglaobi blast. “Only after a proper investigation will it be clear whether they were involved in the incident. The police department will provide further details regarding the reasons for their arrest,” he said.

The spokesperson acknowledged that the incident has disrupted a prolonged period of relative calm in the state and has triggered strong public sentiment. He urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with authorities. “The government understands the emotions of the people following this tragic incident. We request the public to exercise restraint and extend full support to ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Ibomcha also informed that Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh chaired a Combined Headquarters Security meeting (Unified Command) at the Secretariat to review the prevailing law and order situation. The meeting was attended by senior officials including the Home Minister, Security Advisor, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, 3 Corps Commander, and representatives from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, and intelligence agencies.

He further stated that the government has engaged with multiple stakeholders following the incident. Meetings were held with MLAs, government officials, and security personnel. A joint discussion with representatives of protesting groups was conducted for four hours on April 7, during which the government outlined its response measures and recorded grievances and suggestions. An all-party meeting was also convened at the Secretariat.

The United Kuki National Army is an armed militant group operating primarily in Churachandpur district and areas along the India–Myanmar border.

Investigations into the Tronglaobi blast are ongoing.