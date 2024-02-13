Three village volunteers were injured after armed miscreants launched an attack in Manipur's Imphal East district on February 13.

As per reports, the gunfight continues at Khamenlok and Shantipur area under Imphal East.

Meanwhile, three village volunteers were reportedly injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.



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Security forces are trying to bring the situation under control.

The peripheral areas between the districts of Imphal East and the hill district of Kangpokpi have been witnessing skirmishes and firings in between intervals which show that the situation in Manipur is quite far from over.

Armed miscreants from both sides have been targeting each other which has led to several deaths since January this year.