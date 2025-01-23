The Manipur government has taken crucial steps to strengthen the conservation efforts for Loktak Lake, a vital natural resource for the state. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the urgent need to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of the lake was emphasised.

Key decisions include mandatory prior approvals for any activities related to Loktak Lake, strict accountability for unauthorised actions, and a commitment to coordinated conservation initiatives. Citizens are encouraged to adopt sustainable practices to maintain the ecological balance of the lake.

The chief minister also reviewed ongoing efforts to mitigate threats like encroachment, pollution, and harm to the lake's migratory species. A clear deadline has been set for finalising the lake's boundary, with the Loktak Development Authority, Revenue Department, and local authorities playing a key role.

"The government's unwavering commitment to preserving Loktak Lake's ecological, cultural, and economic significance is reflected in these decisions," said the Chief Secretary. Citizens are called upon to act responsibly and contribute to the conservation of this precious natural resource.