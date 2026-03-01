Manipur: Timely response contains forest fire near Friendship Bridge ICP in Moreh

A potential forest fire near the Friendship Bridge Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Moreh, Tengnoupal district of Manipur, was swiftly brought under control on February 28, 2026, following prompt action by alert troops deployed along the International Boundary.

The blaze was detected at an early stage by vigilant picquets stationed in the area. Upon noticing smoke rising from a nearby forest patch, personnel immediately assessed the situation and moved to the site without delay.

Given the proximity of the fire to sensitive locations and key installations in and around the ICP, rapid intervention was crucial. Troops initiated immediate fire-control measures, including the creation of firebreaks and the use of available firefighting resources to contain and extinguish the flames.

The coordinated response prevented the fire from spreading toward critical infrastructure and adjoining areas. Continuous monitoring of the site was carried out to ensure complete extinguishment and to eliminate any risk of re-ignition.

All safety protocols were strictly followed during the operation. Necessary precautions were taken to safeguard civilians, security personnel and property in the vicinity. The fire was successfully contained without any casualties or reported damage.

The incident underscores the high level of vigilance maintained along the International Boundary and reflects the commitment of security forces not only to border management but also to environmental protection and community safety.