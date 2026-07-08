Manipur to adopt new security strategy after Assam Rifles ambush, says Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas

Manipur Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas on Wednesday, July 8 said the state government will adopt a new security strategy following the recent ambush on personnel of the 40th Battalion of the Assam Rifles that left two security personnel dead, while asserting that every effort is being made to identify and arrest those responsible for the attack.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the 1st Bishnupur District Olympic Games 2026 at the DSA Ground in Bishnupur, Govindas described the ambush as an unfortunate incident and said security agencies were intensifying efforts to trace those involved.

"The recent attack on the security forces is extremely unfortunate. These personnel were deployed to protect us and ensure our safety, but they were ambushed and killed. It is a very tragic incident. Our teams are searching for the culprits, and we are making every effort to identify and arrest those responsible," the minister said.

Govindas said no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, while the NSCN has reportedly denied any involvement. He said investigations would continue until those responsible are identified and brought to justice.

Following the ambush, the Home Minister said he chaired a meeting with the Director General of the CRPF and other senior security officials, where it was decided to introduce a new operational strategy aimed at strengthening counter-insurgency operations in the state.

"We are confident that this new approach will produce results, although it will take some time," he said.

The minister also informed that the deployment of CoBRA commandos has commenced in several parts of Manipur. However, he said adequate accommodation and logistical infrastructure would need to be put in place before full-scale operations could begin.

"These arrangements may take two to three months. Once they are in place, operations will be carried out more effectively," Govindas said, adding that the government's priority is to restore peace and normalcy in the state at the earliest.

Referring to the inauguration of the 1st Bishnupur District Olympic Games 2026, the Home Minister said the state government plans to organise more sporting events through the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of efforts to promote unity and social harmony.

"These are the Inter-District Olympic Games being held in our state. We will organise more such events and seek the cooperation of all departments. We believe that if people come together through sports, peace and normalcy will certainly return to Manipur. It is with this vision that we have launched this initiative," he said.