Manipur to begin special revision of electoral rolls from May 20

The Election Commission of India will begin the third phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Manipur from May 20, with July 1, 2026 fixed as the qualifying date, according to an official press note issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

As part of the revision process, around 2,996 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct house-to-house verification and enumeration across the state from May 30 to June 28 to update and verify voter details.

Officials said preparatory work, including training of officials and printing of necessary documents, will be carried out from May 20 to May 29. Rationalisation of polling stations will also be completed by June 28.

The draft electoral roll is scheduled to be published on July 5, following which claims and objections can be submitted from July 5 to August 4. The disposal of claims and objections will continue until September 2, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 6.

The Election Commission said electors can obtain the enumeration forms from the concerned BLOs or download them online through the Commission’s portal. Completed forms may be submitted physically to BLOs or uploaded online.

Political parties have also been asked to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to ensure transparency and facilitate smooth conduct of the revision exercise.